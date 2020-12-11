47 COVID cases at police academy; section quarantined

With 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the police academy in Central Village, St Catherine, local health officials have quarantined that section of the campus and are moving to do another 400 tests there “in the coming days”. Central Village has now earned a spot on the list of the country's COVID-19 hot spots.

The academy's medical team called in health authorities after several individuals showed symptoms.

“The health department sampled some 280 junior and senior recruits and instructors, of which 47 of the batch, including two instructors were found to be positive for COVID-19,” said a release from the Ministry of Health.

Instructors, medical and ground staff members who are on campus are among those to be tested over the next few days.

“We are working with the academy's medical team to monitor the positive cases and at the same time, ensure that the infection prevention and control measures are keenly observed at the academy,” said the health ministry.

“This cluster of cases has contributed to the increase in the number of cases in Central Village, which has now been named as one of the top 20 communities with active COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks based on surveillance data from the Health & Wellness Ministry,” the release added.