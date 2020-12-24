PHOTO: Portmore transportation centre opens

With taxis and their operators in the background, Mayor of Portmore Leon Thomas (left) and head of the St Catherine South Police Division Senior Superintendent Clive Blair elbow bump each other inside the Portmore Mall Transportation Centre in St Catherine, yesterday, after the facility was officially opened.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT