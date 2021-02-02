The PROVEN Gift of Giving
Christmas is all about giving and this was reinforced at PROVEN Wealth Limited. Through the dedication of our PROVEN Family, we were able to undertake two major Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives - The PROVEN Christmas Drive and the construction of a Sick bay for the Trench Town Primary School which is still in progress.
The PROVEN Christmas drive was in aid of My Father's House, a home for children, with administrative offices and several community outreach programs. My Father's House houses over 40 children with varying degrees of physical and cognitive disabilities. In partnership with various organizations such as: Nestle, Wisynco and Grace Canning alongside the PROVEN Wealth Team who also donated stationery, water, food, clothing, toys and other personal care items the success of the initiative materialized.
“Due to the pandemic, a lot of fundraising events for charities and various groups were canceled. As a result, we decided to host our own, and will explore doing this annually. We hope our donation will assist My Father's House by offsetting the additional costs borne by this pandemic Nothing warms our hearts more than giving back to our surrounding communities.,” said Johann Heaven, President and CEO of PROVEN Wealth Limited.
The PROVEN Gift of Giving
