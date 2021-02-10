St Catherine woman missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Twenty-one-year-old Beyonce Raymond of Walcan Drive, Portmore Villa, Gregory Park in St Catherine has been missing since yesterday.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that Raymond was last seen at home about 10:00 am wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of white sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Beyonce Raymond is asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.