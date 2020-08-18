South Trelawny ready to vote Dalrymple-Philibert for the fourth time
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— It was a sea of green in Albert Town Square this morning as Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters gathered to welcome and encourage South Trelawny candidate Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert. Dalrymple-Philibert was escorted by her delegates with horns blaring in the background.
"I am excited! I am happy to be nominated for the fourth time in the constituency of South Trelawny," she expressed.
A lawyer and businesswoman, the Trelawny South candidate first came to the fore in the 2007 polls, when she defeated People's National Party (PNP) opponent Doneth Brown-Reid.
Rashema Brown, delegate for the JLP in South Trelawny, is very confident that the JLP will retain the seat in the constituency.
"I feel excited and confident that my MP (Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert) is going to win. She has done a lot of good stuff. This constituency is built up of mostly farmers and she has sent about 100 or more farmers on the farm work programme. She gave us a main road. She has built two HEART schools and a lot of students get help with educational grants. She must win back," stated Brown.
Dalrymple-Philibert is expected to contest Lloyd "Mozy" Gillings, the PNP's standard-bearer in the upcoming general election.
Onome Sido
