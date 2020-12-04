Delinquent ticket holders to pay

The Ministry of National Security is introducing a new policy in which motorists with outstanding traffic tickets will be barred from renewing their driver's licence, as well as acquiring fitness certificates and other similar services.

According to the Minister Dr Horace Chang, with traffic disorder being a major headache for police, this is seen as deterrent. The move will also involve the use of the hand-held devices, instead of the traditional handwritten process.

“It is alleged that those who understand the system try to beat it and, to remedy that, we have to keep them in check by implementing an effective and efficient system to hold indiscipline drivers accountable,” Dr Chang said recently.

“This new Traffic Ticketing Management System will be accurate and readily available to support the efficient enforcement of fines and penalties, which will improve public order and public safety,” he continued.

Dr Chang has also pointed out that the ministry's Transformation Team, the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Technology Branch and e-Gov Jamaica have been playing their part in developing a modern, electronic system to replace the paper-based entries.

He said the new technology will merge data through a new software which will be used by the Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ), the courts, and the Island Traffic Authority (ITA).

He also recalled that for the past two years, significant investments have been made into a web-based system, which is expected to increase the use of technology and improve the ticketing process.

The hand-held ticketing solution is a fully integrated, modernised Traffic Ticketing System that has been conceptualised and developed to eliminate many points of failure within the existing Traffic Ticketing Management System.

A total 565,350 traffic tickets with fine totalling over $1.1 billion were issues for various traffic offences in 2019. This was approximately 20 per cent more than in 2018.

At the end of 2019, 51.7 per cent of the tickets with fines totalling over $590 million paid up. Some 43 per cent valued at $479 million were paid before the court, and the remaining $57.4 million were still outstanding up to the end of the year.

How can you pay traffic tickets

Ticket holders are advised to go the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm and pay their outstanding amounts as follows:

LOGIN: On the home page of the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm click on the Login tab or the Client Login mini banner ad on the right side of the page.

SIGN IN: Enter username and password, if you already have an account to make payment. If you DO NOT have a login, create account to make payment (follow instructions carefully)

PAY ONLINE: On the eServices page under Pay Other Taxes and Fees click on Traffic Ticket or the Pay Traffic Ticket tab on the right-hand side of page to access your traffic ticket payment

TRAFFIC TICKET INFORMATION: Enter your traffic ticket number and driver's licence number, then select show amount. Select Add to Today's total, if you paying for more than one ticket. If a traffic ticket is not reflected please contact the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Traffic Ticket Amnesty Call Centre at 948- 0411. The Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays, 8:30 am — 5:00 pm.

PAYMENT: Review the ticket information to be paid. Using a Visa, MasterCard or Keycard credit card, enter the credit card data, making sure the information supplied is correct.

PROOF OF PAYMENT: Once the payment is completed you may e-mail or print the Statement of Payment for your records.

SIGN OUT: Once you have completed the process.