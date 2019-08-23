PM vows city traffic ease

Motorists , commuters and pedestrians are to be spared the frustration associated with rehabilitation road works in the capital city by the time the new school year opens in September, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Addressing guests at the opening of the newly reconstructed George's River Bridge in St Andrew East Rural on Wednesday, Holness said that every effort is being made to free up traffic during the back-to-school period, and to keep the road works much less disruptive as the projects draw to a close.