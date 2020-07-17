Proposed hike in rates

East - west leg of Highway 2000

Spanish Town Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $170

Proposed new rate:$190

Class 2

Current rate: $260

Proposed new rate: $290

Class 3

Current Rate: $470

Proposed new rate $530

Portmore Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $240

Proposed new rate: $260

Class 2

Current rate : $380

Proposed new rate: $420

Class 3

Current Rate: $730

Proposed new rate $790

Vineyards Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate:$480

Proposed new rate: $510

Class 2

Current rate : $700

Proposed new rate: $750

Class 3

Current Rate: $1,320

Proposed new rate $1,400

May Pen Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate:$120

Proposed new rate: $130

Class 2

Current rate:$200

Proposed new rate: $220

Class 3

Current Rate:$400

Proposed new rate $440





North - south leg of Highway 2000



CAYMANAS TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)



Caymanas to Angels



Class 1: from $200 to $240

Class 2: from $350 to $480

Class 3: from $600 to $725

Class 4: from $100 to $120



Caymanas to Linstead

Class 1: from $550 to $690

Class 2: from $1,050 to $1,380

Class 3: from $1,650 to 2,065

Class 4: from $250 to $345



Caymanas to Unity Valley



Class 1: from $900 to $1,100

Class 2: from $1,750 to $2,205

Class 3: from $2800 to $3,305

Class 4: from $450 to $550

Caymanas to Lydford



Class 1: from $1,150 to $1,345

Class 2: from $2,300 to $2,690

Class 3: from $3,450 to $4,035

Class 4: from $550 to $675



Caymanas to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)



Class 1: from $1,400 to $1,670

Class 2: from $2,600 to $3,335

Class 3: from $4,200 to $5,000

Class 4: from $700 to $835



ANGELS TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)



Angels to Linstead



Class 1: from $350 to $480

Class 2: from $700 to $960

Class 3: from $1,200 to $1,440

Class 4: from $200 to $240

Angels to Unity Valley

Class 1: from $750 to $895

Class 2: from $1,400 to $1,785

Class 3: from $2,250 to $2,680

Class 4: from $350 to $445



Angels to Lydford



Class 1: from $950 to $1,135

Class 2: from $1,900 to $2,270

Class 3: from $2,900 to $3,405

Class 4: from $450 to $570



Angels to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)



Class 1: from $1,200 to $1,455

Class 2: $2,400 to $2,910

Class 3: from $3,700 to $4,365

Class 4: from $600 to $730



LINSTEAD TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)



Linstead to Unity Valley



Class 1: from $350 to $440

Class 2: from $750 to $885

Class 3: from $1,100 to $1,325

Class 4: from $150 to $220



Linstead to Lydford



Class 1: from $550 to $685

Class 2: from $1,100 to $1,370

Class 3: from $1,700 to $2,055

Class 4: from $250 to $345



Linstead to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)



Class 1: from $850 to $1,005

Class 2: from $1,700 to $2,010

Class 3: from $2,550 to $3,015

Class 4: from $400 to $505



UNITY VALLEY TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)



Unity Valley to Lydford



Class 1: from $200 to $285

Class 2: from $450 to $570

Class 3: from $700 to $855

Class 4: from $100 to $145



Unity Valley to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)



Class 1: from $500 to $605

Class 2: from $1,000 to $1,210

Class 3: from $1,550 to $1,815

Class 4: from $250 to $305



LYDFORD TO OCHO RIOS (MAMMEE BAY)



Lydford to Ocho Rios (Mammee Bay)



Class 1: from $250 to $345

Class 2: from $550 to $690

Class 3: from $850 to $1,035

Class 4: from $150 to $175



How to give feedback



Toll Authority

11a – 15 Oxford Road

Third Floor, Kingston 5

Telephone: 876-929-5119, 1-888-991-4692

Fax: 876-929-1612