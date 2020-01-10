2019: The Year That Was

As customary, the Jamaica Observer's Auto magazine desk looks back at some of the major stories that captured the headlines during 2019.

It was a mixed bag. The year saw the completion of the Three Miles overpass, as well as several of the island's roads being patched. It also saw fatalities racing past the 400 mark, and a musical chair involving the head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch.

Buckle up! Here's a rear-view glance.

— Brian Bonitto