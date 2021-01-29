2021 Kia Sonet: a technological marvel

THE 2021 Kia Sonet joins the brand's expanding line of sport utility vehicles (SUVs). This is Kia's smallest SUV yet but the Sonet boasts advanced technology, world-class safety features, ample cargo space, and exceptional performance — continuing on their promise to always provide the best value for money.

It is available in two trim levels – the Tech Line featuring conveniences such as push-button start and wireless charging, and the fully loaded GT Line with leather interior and powered sunroof, amongst other top-line features.

It may be small, however, that doesn't prevent it from having Kia's signature 'tiger nose' grille. The GT Line gets LED lighting around the vehicle. The Sonet is already a unique SUV, but buyers wishing to differentiate themselves further can do so with bold colours such as intense red, aurora black pearl, intelligency blue, gravity grey, iron grey, clear white and beige gold. All colours can be paired with the optional diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels for maximum personalisation.

The interior of the GT Line stands out with its audio system, backed by an eight-inch display and powered by Bose premium speakers effortlessly styled into the cabin for surround sound. There's also a 4.2-inch supervision cluster that gives detailed information on your journey, such as turn-by-turn navigation instructions and data from the built-in tyre pressure monitoring system. As an SUV, the Sonet is expected to perform family duties so safety is a prime focus, with a multi-angle rear-view monitor plus front and rear parking sensors to help during reversing manoeuvres. Six airbags — locate at front, side and curtain — make sure every passenger is protected and secure in the event of a collision. However, the best way to survive an accident is not to get in one in the first place, thus there is a suite of electronic aids to help while driving like traction control, hill start assist and electronic stability control.

The Sonet is powered by a 1.5-litre gas engine with six-speed automatic CVT transmission, making it an expert on fuel efficiency. It also comes standard with an anti-lock braking system and the option of three different drive modes in the GT Line, including Eco and Sport, so you get the most out of your Sonet every time you get into the driver's seat.