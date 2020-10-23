2021 Kia Sorento: The SUV that's full of surprises

WITH more performance capabilities, advanced driving assistance systems and a bold new design; nothing looks or feels better than the all-new 2021 Kia Sorento.

The spacious seven-seater sports a stylish and modern exterior design along with a high-tech interior making it the SUV to drive. This model does not compromise on style, safety or power and you're bound to notice once you get behind the wheel.

The redesigned exterior gives the Sorento a more confident and mature presence on the road, with its sharp, modern lines and accented high-tech details. The evolution of this model's dynamic aesthetic is exemplified best by Kia's signature “tiger nose” grille, new details that extend into the headlight and hood structure, a hood edge that wraps around the body and integrates into the rear shoulder line therefore enhancing length and width, giving it even more authentic SUV vibes. It also comes standard with LED headlamps and gives the option of six different alloy wheel designs, from 17 inches to 20inches, the largest ever for Sorento.

According to Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America, “This stunning new Sorento sets the bar in the SUV class even higher and represents the pinnacle of Kia design and engineering. We're extremely proud to add it to our line-up of incredible automobiles.”

The new Sorento is consistent with its impressions as the all-new interior continues the strong, solid and sophisticated sensibility of what's seen on the exterior. Following a credo of “Refined Boldness”, Kia's interior designers filled the cabin with unexpected materials to cast a striking effect, including bright satin finishes, metal texture inlays or open-pore wood inlays and leather embossed quilt pattern on high spec models. The range of available features is designed to make travelling safer and less stressful while providing total ease of use. The redefined Sorento is equipped with a user-friendly digital display that delivers advanced graphics, new telematics features and advanced smartphone connectivity.

“The 2021 Sorento is really going to shake things up in the Jamaican SUV market,” said Kia Jamaica's Senior Sales Manager Kevin Jackson.

“There is so much technology in this one vehicle that you won't even need to shop around for any other SUV. The Sorento has always been a very impressive model and Kia has really outdone themselves this time with a complete redesign and added safety features like blind spot detection and auto power child lock. The smart cruise control and multi-terrain drive modes mean that it doesn't just look pretty, it's rugged enough to go off the beaten path.”

The Kia Sorento has been popular with customers from inception, especially those who are looking for a practical third-row seating. This new model continues to make it easy for passengers (and cargo) to fit with the continuation of its foldable second and third row. As Kia Motors' flagship SUV, the Sorento was designed and engineered to take on everything life throws at it and the 2021 model does just that and more, making it the most high-tech Kia ever made. Premium-quality materials, cutting-edge infotainment technologies and a new design make the all-new Sorento the SUV that will surprise you.

New Kia Sorento models have been sold and serviced exclusively under ATL Tiger Motors, a subsidiary of the ATL Automotive Group, Jamaica's leading automotive dealer.