A CR-V for all seasons

IF you're a 100 per cent into the urban lifestyle or need to ply the road less travelled, then the CR-V RVi is the sport utility vehicle for you.

Buyers cite three reasons why they opt for sport utility vehicles: space, higher seating position, and go anywhere ability. The reality is that there are those who don't need all-wheel drive, because they'll never tackle anything higher than a city sidewalk curb wall. So why pay for something you'll never use, the 2019 Honda CR-V RVi answers that question by delivering everything the CR-V is known for in a front-wheel drive only package.

Outside, the CR-V retains its modern look. The aggressive lines, sleek LED headlights, chrome accents all around are here. There isn't even a height difference between the two-wheel and all-wheel drive models, making sure only the all-wheel drive badge on the rear denotes which model is which.

Climb in and the space inside the CR-V will serve those living the urban existence, shuttling from one to four passengers and their respective accoutrements with ease and comfort. There are storage solutions everywhere from cup holders to hidden cubbies. School run, done. Weekly shopping, done. The Honda ticks off these urbanite, activities and more. Even beyond that the CR-V's 60/40 split second row drops flat with the pull of a lever to reveal more than enough interior volume to take home a large flat screen TV after a Christmas shopping spree. Dual climate control means everyone stays the temperature they want, given one's better half might be a bit heated after said expensive flat screen purchase.

Drivers can stay cool and calm as the seats are comfortable for short distances and long traffic slogs. Should the rare trek into the inner wilds of the island via the various toll roads come up for the urbanite the RVi will more than suffice. Nice convenience features like the electronic handbrake with BRAKE HOLD makes stop and go Corporate Area traffic somewhat bearable, allowing one to enjoy the soft touch materials at the major vehicle contact points and the great stereo enhanced by the low noise intrusion into the cabin.

Most will never miss the all-wheel drive as the Honda's car-like handling is still very much retained. The chassis provide plenty of control while the electronic safety systems quickly rein in any misbehaviour on the driver's part. Not that there is a need to, but the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine is as punchy as it's efficient. Owners can follow Honda's ECO driving guide, enforce it by pressing the ECO mode, forcing those at the wheel to save fuel regardless. In standard mode the CR-V is, again, more than sufficient. Drop the shifter in S for SPORT to lay the law down on any Kingston taxi driver going for the same gap in traffic one might be aiming for. It's then the fury of the 188bhp and 177 lb-ft can be purposefully unleashed.

A two-wheel drive sport utility vehicle might sound like a bit of a waste, but it's the opposite. Most people don't like paying for stuff they're never going to use so buying something with all-wheel drive, which they'll never use, is the actual waste. Thankfully the dynamics of the CR-V are solid, however its drivetrain is equipped and is still able to handle a wide variety of everyday life tasks.