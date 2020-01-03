END OF THE ROAD?

ARE the major road projects in Kingston and St Andrew (Corporate Area) completed? Or, is there some fiduciary issue which is stalking them?

As far as E G Hunter, CEO for the National Works Agency (NWA), is concerned, the projects are basically completed. Meaning that all the major issues have been resolved and the intended work has been completed, outside of those that might arise from the interference of social amenities like water, sewerage and even street lights are concerned.

He is supported by the NWA's Manager of Communication and Customer Services Stephen Shaw, who insists that all the major projects in the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA), which comprises the Corporate Area and Spanish Town, including Hagley Park Road, Camp Road, Constant Spring Road and the Mandela Highway are completed.

“In other words, the projects are not 100 per cent complete, as we will have some tidying up to do. But, we have practically completed more than 90 per cent, which makes up 99 per cent of the bills of quantity,” Shaw told Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

He said that all the major digging, heavy lifting and so on have been completed, leaving only minor issues to be addressed.

“So, all the major issues have been dealt with, and the majority of things to be done have been completed,” he explained.

Shaw, however, would not touch the issue of “overruns” raised during the week by Opposition spokesman on transport and works, Mikael Phillips, who suggested mid week that major overruns were anticipated.

Shaw said that not being a politician, it would be difficult for him to respond to the assessments being made.

In May, a member of the NWA's team, Senior Communications and Customer Services Officer Ramona Lawson, gave a very good update on the situation with the bridge works and other features of the legacy projects in an interview with JIS News.

“We have allocated one month each for completion of the roads heading to Half-Way-Tree and heading towards Three Miles. So we should be practically complete within the announced time, if not shortly thereafter. It is safe to say that by the end of summer 2019, we should have sufficient use of the roadway,” she said.

These projects will be of tremendous benefit to the efforts to enhance Jamaica's growth prospects, via the development of its physical infrastructure.

They include: the Portia Simpson Miller Square's modern look, the Mandela Highway, as well as a free flow of traffic through Hagley Park, Constant Spring and Camp roads in the Corporate Area.