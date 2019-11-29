Audi A4 tweaks winning formula

AUDI made the bold decision to put its celebrated, mid-size sedan — the A4 — under the knife. The result? A more modern, sophisticated, and sportier car.

“The Audi A4 is our successful model line and one in five cars globally is an Audi,” Dr Victor Oliveras Meridas, Audi AG's technical project head, told journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean attending a workshop to see the new -and-improved sedan at the Audi Forum in Ingolstadt, Germany, two weeks ago.

In its four-year history, north of 7.5 million vehicles have been sold globally. Given, its venerable track-record Audi AG still wasn't taking any chances.

“It was really important to keep a really good product on the market for the people. For Audi, it is important for us to always improve our products,” Meridas told Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Drawing its inspiration from the Audi A6, the A4 received significant updates across the board; with the exception of its hood and roof.

“The A4 has grown in length. It is 24 mm longer and 5 mm wider,” said Meridas.

For starters, the new A4 line boasts a slightly enhanced face. Its refreshed Singleframe grille stretches longer across the front for a more lower, flatter and wider appearance. This is further enhanced by larger air intakes at both sides of the bumper. The side view is defined by the distinctive muscles above the fenders and the lower set shoulder line in between.

LED headlights now come standard in the Audi A4; the top-of-the-line headlights feature the Matrix LED technology with fully automatic high beam.

On the inside, gone are the rotary/push-button control on the centre tunnel console. It is replaced by an updated MMI (Man Machine Interface) tech accessible through a large 10.1-inch touchscreen and voice control, that's responsive and easy to use. The navigation is now even more versatile and more user-friendly.

The most significant upgrade for the A4 is the addition of a mild hybrid electrification (MHEV) system based on 12 volts, which reduces fuel consumption while improving comfort.

And, according to Meridas, the MHEV system can reduce fuel consumption by up to 0.3 litres per 100 kilometre.

In Europe, Audi is offering six turbocharged engines ranging from 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts) to 342 hp (255kW), and three of those powertrain choices will feature 12-volt mild hybrid systems. That includes the new diesel-powered S4 which incorporates a 48-volt mild hybrid setup with its 3.0-litre turbocharged oil burner. However, the diesel S4 is only offered in Europe.

That aside, the new Audi A4 will be making its local debut in the first quarter of next year. The competition best take notice.