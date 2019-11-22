Audi on show

Opened in December 2000, Audi Forum, is an impressive architectural wonder in Ingolstadt, Germany.

Located on the site are meeting rooms, a customer center, Audi museum mobile, varying exhibitions, restaurants, and an art house cinema.

Last week, Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine visited the museum devoted to the history of Audi AG and its predecessors. It features over 100 cars, motorcycles, and multimedia exhibitions.

Here are a few snapshots of what we saw.