Audi Q3: Miles ahead of the competition

It was another successful milestone for Audi at their Oxford Road showroom in Kingston with the launch of the 2019 Q3 subcompact sport utility vehicle last Friday, as all their order books sold out.

“We could not have imagined what we got tonight. In its best year we sold three to four Q3s a month. When the new Q3 was coming we ordered 20, thinking we'd have three or four months stock, and then what happened is that all 20 were sold out. We ordered another 10, those 10 are sold out. And we ordered another 10 and that's the 10 we're taking deposits for tonight. I'm not sure there are any left, as of this point we might be taking orders for cars that haven't yet been built,” Damien Kerr, head of business Audi Jamaica, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

As to why the 2019 Audi Q3 became a hot property, Kerr was clear.

“It's a number of things. Audi has been consistently doing well and the new Q3 which has so much technology comes standard with the touch-screen infotainment, it has Audi's Virtual Cockpit system, the look of the car, it's bigger so it's more spacious now closer to the Q5. I'm six-foot five. I'm sitting in the front and I go into the rear seats and I'm comfortably seated as well. You can adjust the load floor for more cargo space in the back. All these options, safety systems combine to make the Q3 a work of art,” he said.

One key factor was the price, as the Q3 comes in at a lower cost than the outgoing model, starting at $6.95 million with the premium package. For a million more one can upgrade to the sporter more luxurious S-line package.

Apart from the increase in physical dimensions to make it more comfortable and practical, the Q3 has adopted the familial design language of its biggest brother the Q8 starting with the octagonal Singleframe grille. The LED headlights, and body lines also draw their inspiration from the Q8's coupé styling. 17-inch wheels are standard with the S-line getting 18-inches.

The engine is a potent 1.4-litre turbocharged four cylinder putting 150bhp and 185lb/ft of torque to the front wheels. It's as fast as it is efficient, able to turn off up to two cylinders at low and medium loads to help save fuel. It's rated to deliver 40mpg. The suspension is electronically controlled and operates with the driving mode selected via the Audi Drive Select system. Part of the standard package is safety. Audi pre sense will automatically activate hazard lights and close the sunroof and side windows, while tensioning the front seat belts in anticipation of a collision. Audi side assist monitors the vehicle's blind spots in conjunction with the reverse cameras and parking sensors.

On the inside, the Q3 borrows heavily from the Q8 especially when it comes to the technology and convenience. There are buttons, but they're kept to a minimum as mostly everything is run through the touchscreen Audi MMI and the optional virtual cockpit. Along with the extra interior space and high quality materials there is an LED interior lighting package that allows up to 30 different colours while occupants relax listening to the Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system.

“To have thirty cars sold before a unit was even on the road is something that we couldn't have imagined and we're really pleased.”