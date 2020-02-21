Audi Q3 Sportback set to SOAR

THE all-new 2020 Audi Q3 Sportback is the latest compact SUV added to the Q range, and the second with the dynamic coupé shape.

The new model combines the strong presence and versatile everyday convenience of an SUV with the sporty elegance and agile handling of a coupé. This makes it the first compact crossover of the Audi brand with the customer favourite coupé styling.

“The all-new Audi Q3 Sportback is the perfect illustration of the future of the automobile industry. Since the launch of the new Q3 last July, the response has been overwhelming to the new design along with the innovation and technology packed into the car. With this new variant of the Q3, customers can expect nothing less from Audi and their mandate — Vorsprung Durch Technik,” said Uche' McLean, sales manager of Audi Jamaica.

The first thing you'll notice when looking at the Q3 Sportback is the sloped roof which is a more dramatic design change from the standard Q3. The coupé-like passenger cabin acts as a contrast to the distinctive attachments, which are painted in contrasting colours and thus emphasise the SUV character. In addition, the low roofline gives way to flat D pillars and ends in a roof edge spoiler. As a result, the Audi Q3 Sportback appears much longer than the standard Q3.

With measurements of 14ft long, 6ft wide, and 5ft high the Audi Q3 Sportback offers a large interior as the rear seats offer space for three people and luggage volume from 18.7 cu ft to 49.4 cu ft.

Under the bonnet, the Q3 Sportback hosts a 1.4-litre turbocharged gasoline engine with 150 hp. It features a 4-cylinder on demand system that switches off the second and third cylinder temporarily at low and medium loads, thus helping to reduce fuel consumption. With a seven-speed S-tronic transmission, this coupé is not only available in the 1.4 litre but with the turbocharged 2.0 litre with Quattro all-wheel drive technology for that renowned Audi handling. For those looking for even more power, the RS Q3 Sportback is available for special pre-order offering outstanding performance, athletic design and maximum everyday usability.

Depending on the driving situation, road condition, and personal preferences, the driver can vary the car's characteristics via the standard dynamic handling system, the Audi select drive which consists of six profiles including the off-road mode. The Q3 Sportback engine and transmission set-up system also influences the electronically adjustable shock absorbers and the steering assistance.

For safety, there are four standard systems that the driver can use including parking aid plus, high beam assist, and light and rain sensors. There is also the option to engage the adaptive cruise assist which takes the burden off the driver while travelling long distances.