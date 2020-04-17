Audi Q3: The perfect choice

Form versus function, looks versus ability. These are all elements that are constantly at odds with one another. However, the 2020 Audi Q3 and its Sportback version are the automotive equivalent of having your cake and eating it too.

For those versed in Audi lore, the Sportback moniker gets applied to models having a sleeker profile, usually a sloped roofline or hatchback. So, for the folks looking for a small, luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV), there's the standard Q3 recently refreshed for its second generation. For those wanting a more coupé-like slant to their SUV styling, there's the Q3 Sportback. The Sportback gets a lower roofline towards the rear, digging into the design language created by the brand's other coupé SUV, the larger Q8. Both are good looking SUVs, so ultimately it's just a matter of buyer perspective.

Step into the Q3 and the interior is pure Audi cool tech. The lack of buttons is because many of the functions have been moved to the current generation Audi MMI system and the Virtual Cockpit. That's two large, clear, and responsive screens to deal with. Digital connectivity is plentiful, easy and quick; the car even speaks to warn if a connected device is being left in the vehicle. The stereo system pumps out great audio from whatever source. Beyond the USB ports there's Qi wireless charging.

Soft-touch materials are at all the main contact points. All the switchgear that isn't virtual operates with that smooth Germanic quality feel. Wipers, LED headlamps, and handbrake can all be set for automatic activation. There's plenty of space, front and rear. Same goes for the trunk space. Those choosing the Sportback don't take a significant hit in rear passenger headroom. Of course, it's the little things when it comes to Audi, such as the illuminated kick panels; buttons that brighten upon the proximity of one's hands; soft, rubber-lined deep storage bins; and ambient lighting for relaxing night drives.

And you'll want to drive this thing. The Q3 and Q3 Sportback are tuned for a wide range of operation. From the comfortable driving seats, one can sit and deal with the daily rigours of urban life. Cabin refinement is high, putting exterior elements at bay. At low speeds the Audi cossets its occupants, removing them from all but the harshest of road surfaces, even then, it's always compliant. The 1.4-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder can putter along squeezing out over 30mpg to those willing to use the accelerator judiciously. There's never a moment where it and the seven-speed S-tronic gearbox are caught off guard.

With all the comfort the Q3 and its swoopy twin are able to deliver put them in DYNAMIC mode or the transmission in SPORT and they're up to the challenge. That smooth compliant ride works all the way up the triple-digit speeds the Q3 can easily achieve. When it comes to corners it grips, inspiring lots of confidence. For the right driver behind the wheel it's easy to get into a wonderful rhythm on a challenging road.

The Q3 contests the truth that SUVs have to be dull to drive. Packed with technology, luxury, and the ability to choose one's visual path in the Sportback, it delivers way more than it has to in the driving department. It's just as competent in the everyday routine as it is blasting down a nice stretch of highway, meaning you can have your cake and eat it too.