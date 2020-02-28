Auto making readers winners

IN the third week of the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine Instagram Swag Bag Giveaway, Keeana Senior, Loriann Newell-Green and Andrew Ramsaran were happy winners of gift bags courtesy of SHACMAN Jamaica. They collected their prizes at the Jamaica Observer's Beechwood Avenue offices on Tuesday.

“It's my first win ever, so I'm feeling a bit excited,” Newell-Green said.

A fan of the Jamaica Observer's Auto section, she enjoys it for the weekly information that keeps her up-to-date as a motorist. Having already read the SHACMAN articles, she decided to just give the social media contest a shot.

That was a similar story for Senior.

“I was very excited about hearing that I won,” she explained.

For Senior, a journalism student at the University of the West Indies who professes to read The Jamaica Observer in its entirety, it was a matter of persistence paying off. After missing out on the two previous weeks, discouraged, she had planned not to enter, but was re-encouraged by a friend to do so.

The excitement continued for Ramsaran, who had his prize bag picked up by his mother Sonia as the seventeen year-old Ardenne High School student was unable to do so in person.

“He was very excited last night,” she said.

— Rory Daley