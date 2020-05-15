BMW charts new ground with 2 Series Gran Coupé

The introduction of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé signals the brand's entry into the compact class for the first time.

The dashing new four-door Coupé concept model premiered at the Los Angeles Auto Show late 2019 and offers a fresh perspective to the sub-compact segment with its aesthetic appeal and emotional engagement.

While the first-ever 2 Series Gran Coupé will have to wait to make a more fitting debut in Jamaica, it has already caught the attention of many car enthusiasts with its innovative operations for exceptional, everyday usability.

'THE 2', as it is affectionately called by BMW, is a knockout in myriad ways. The design features a dynamically stretched silhouette with four frameless side windows, making its sporty intentions clear.

The rear lights extend well into the centre of the back of the vehicle, merging into a high-gloss black band that runs up to, and encircles, the centrally located BMW badge. The physical intrigue of THE 2 Gran Coupé continues on to its slightly angled, standard LED headlights and signature BMW kidney grille.

In a styling tweak unique to the premium-compact four-door Coupé, the kidney bars are contoured, an eye-catching vertical indentation in the bars providing a three-dimensional effect when the kidney bars are specified in aluminium satinated.

Despite its low stance and sporty appearance, THE 2 caters well for passengers space-wise, thanks to well-thought-out elements such as the 2,670-millimetre wheelbase and 430-litre, expandable, load compartment.

The engine variants introduced at launch include one diesel and two petrol engine options; more specifically a three-cylinder petrol with 140 hp in the BMW 218i, a 190 hp four-cylinder diesel unit in the BMW 220d and the BMW Group's most powerful four-cylinder engine – developing 306 hp – in the BMW M235i xDrive.

The ability to choose a variation of the model that suits the owner's preferred style is also available with THE 2 Gran Coupé's Sport, Luxury and M Sport package options. Appropriately named, these equipment lines offer a special touch to distinctive design elements. For instance, the kidney grille of the Sport Line comes in gleaming chrome, while the grille bars, air intakes in the front apron and mirror caps appear in high-gloss black.

Alternately, the design features in aluminium satinated on the BMW kidney grille and window graphic underscore the exclusive character of the Luxury Line package. However, if BMW's sporty aesthetic is really what gets you fired up, the M Sport option would be ideal for you.

The M Sport line takes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé closer stylistically to the range-topping BMW M235i xDrive. Particularly eye-catching are the front apron with specially moulded air intakes and high-gloss black trim elements, as well as the BMW M rear apron in dark shadow.

Similar to the 1 Series, THE 2 Series Gran Coupé can be fitted with a host of innovative driver assistance systems, features predominantly seen in BMW's more expensive line-up. These include lane departure warning system with active lane return, collision and pedestrian warning, active cruise control, among others.

Additionally, the BMW intelligent personal assistant is part of the operating concept and as a fully-fledged BMW expert this digital character can learn routines and habits and subsequently apply them in the appropriate context. The personal assistant can also provide casual conversation, throwing in the occasional joke or relating interesting stories.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is the perfect choice for young, urban customers for whom sportiness, cutting-edge connectivity and ample on-board space rank highly.