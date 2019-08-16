BOSS SALE IS BACK! Event runs from Aug 15 to 18

ATL Automotive Group, Jamaica's leading automotive company, has announced the date for the 2019 staging of the company's highly anticipated Boss's Sale — Jamaica's biggest auto sale.

The four-day, annual event is set to take place at all ATL Automotive and ATL Autobahn showrooms from August 15 to 18, offering spectacular savings on a stellar brand line-up and, for the first time, late opening to 8:00 pm on Thursday and Friday and Sunday opening.

Even more excitingly, ATL Automotive will be taking 'The Boss' to, Mandeville (Friday, August 16), Portmore (Saturday, August 17) and Drax Hall, Ocho Rios (Sunday, August 18) with all-brand pop-up displays and, test drives all from the comfort of their custom-build, air conditioned mobile showroom.

Previously, the sale's rocking discounts have attracted hundreds of new car bargain hunters, who also received specials on items such as insurance and roadside assistance and while many believed last year's offers were truly unbeatable, this year is set to be even more jaw-dropping.

“The Boss's Sale generates a huge level of excitement so we are duty bound to raise the bar and offer huge savings over the course of the four days,” said Stephen Hector, group sales and marketing director.

“Based on what our customers wanted, we've edged away from lots of 'little' sales promotions in favour of a gigantic annual event that offers the year's best pricing, with millions and millions of savings on hundreds of new and used cars. By popular demand, we're opening until 8:00 pm on the Thursday and Friday, normal hours on Saturday and, for the first time, on Sundays from 12:00 — 4:00 pm to offer people more opportunities to visit us at a time that suits their schedule,” Hector continued.

In addition to the tremendous savings, buyers may also opt to take advantage of the automotive company's trade-in option, which allows customers the choice of trading in their car and attributing that value towards a new vehicle offered at the Boss's Sale. ATL will also welcome Jamaica's leading banks, credit unions and insurance companies, who will be on-site across all locations during the sale to provide immediate and affordable options for financing and insuring their new vehicle.

ATL Automotive Group is the authorised dealer for BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, KIA, and Honda.