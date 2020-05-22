DRIVER'S LICENCE PROCESSING CHANGE

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it has implemented several new measures for the distribution and pick-up of driver's licences, as it continues to provide its regular services while adhering to public health and safety guidelines required by the State due to the onset of COVID-19.

According to TAJ, the new procedures for the renewal as well as the collection of new driver's licences already in office, took effect on Monday, May 18, 2020, and will remain in effect until further notice.

“Customers who have already paid for their driver's licence are required to visit the tax office where the payment was made, and to deposit the following documents in the drop box facility in a sealed envelope for processing:

* Properly completed Driver's Licence Application Form (F7) (telephone number to be affixed).

* Copy of receipt.

* Copy of expired driver's licence.

* Passport size photograph (2x2 inches not more than six months old),” TAJ stated in a news release.

Additionally, drop-offs should be made based on the schedule shown in the graphic on this page.

TAJ also advised that motorists seeking to renew their driver's licence are now required to take a passport size photograph (2x2 inches and not more than six months old) along with a completed Driver's Licence Application Form (F7).

“Once the customer has paid the required fee, they will then be directed to submit their documents for processing. New driver's licence applicants who have been advised to pick up their licences may visit the relevant tax office with their learner's licence and/or valid identification, a passport size photograph (2x2 inches not more than six months old) to complete the application form (F7). The customer will be directed to submit the required documents for processing once the requisite fee has been paid,” TAJ explained.

The authority also said the processing of new driver's licences already in office will be done only on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week. That came into effect Monday, May 18, 2020 based on the following schedule:

* New driver's licences issued by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) in February 2020 will be facilitated in the month of May 2020.

* New driver's licences issued by the ITA in March 2020 will be facilitated in the month of June 2020.

Additionally, motorists applying for a substitute driver's licence may visit any tax office with a passport size photograph (2x2 inches not more than six months old), a copy of their expired driver's licence (if available), completed Driver's Licence Application Form (F7) and the Substitute Licence Application Form.

The customer will be directed to submit the required documents for processing once the requisite fee has been paid.

For further information contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.