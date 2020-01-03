WITH the Jamaica Classic Car Club (JCCC) finishing on a strong note for 2019, the club is looking forward to an even stronger 2020, under its new leadership.

Jason Lawson, who took over the mantle of president at the club's assistant general manager in September, said the JCCC's first outing for this year will be this month at Hope Gardens in St Andrew, on a date to be soon announced through their social media channels.

With three events under his belt in the latter quarter of 2019, Lawson is happy with how things are going.

“It's going well so far, and I'm humbled by the continued support. Port Royal was very well attended and had a very good vibe,” Lawson told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Looking forward to the 2020 outings was newly minted JCCC member De-andrea Jackson, who showed up at the Port Royal meet in November.

“This is my first event as a member of the Jamaica Classic Car Club. It was really good. I wasn't expecting so many cars to turnout; it's nice to find like-minded people,” she said.

Previously unaware of the JCCC, she learnt about its existence online when Michael McFarlane, club secretary, saw her car on social media and reached out with an invite. Joining the convoy from Kingston, she drove over to the formerly wickedest city in the world in her own classic, a 1972 Volkswagon “Bug”.

“I've always wanted a VW Bug from I was in prep school. It was my dream car,” Jackson explained.

Two years ago the opportunity arose to purchase the car she now calls St Charles Albert Fitzgerald III of Port Royal, or Charlie for short.

“I wanted it to have a name of prestige and royalty. The Port Royal part adds some history, so it was fitting to bring it here for the meet.”

After two years of ownership, Jackson couldn't be happier with the car.

“I love the vintage nature of the Bug. I had a few problems at first, but once I found the right mechanic it has been great.”

Other than updating the wheels and the paint, Jackson has no other plans for her beloved Charlie.

“I'll be at the next one.”