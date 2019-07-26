Dexterity rivalries renew on Sunday

Asphalt Assault: Di Revenge will see the best from both sides of the island face off at the Advanced Driver Training Centre (ADTC) on Lakes Pen Road in Portmore, St Catherine on Sunday.

“We are expecting another epic event. Over 500 persons came to our last event in Montego Bay, and we want to see the Corporate Area match or exceed those numbers,” Christopher James, event organiser, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

This event is the third in the Team Streetz Jamaica run Asphalt Assault dexterity series. The second round was held last month at Catherine Hall, Montego Bay, St James. The trip to the western end of the island reignited the long held rivalry between drivers from both cities.

“The MoBay guys are bringing the charge as the competition is intense. Point zero three seconds separated Joel Jackson and Maurice Whittingham at the last event, which saw Maurice coming out the victor, schooling even the MoBay young guns and proving that he is still the 'WurlBoss',” said James.

Joining Jackson and Whittingham are the likes of Lee Vaz, Chris-John Addison, Raynor King, Brandon King, and Daren Givans. In the time between the events things have escalated beyond just the Montegonian and Kingstonian drivers, sparked primarily by the venue, the ADTC.

“The ADTC is easily the best dexterity venue in the country and quite likely the region with a 60,000 sq ft skidpad and full dirt circuit with asphalt underneath. This provides entertainment for everybody,” explained James.

It's this mix of surfaces that has spiked the interest of the traditional rally-style drivers. James hinted that several rally drivers will be in attendance to ply their skill against the traditional drifters who tend to dominate the dexterity series.

“If you like drifting it's going to be at Asphalt Assault: Di Revenge. If you like rally it's going to be at Asphalt Assault: Di Revenge. If you love hot cars, they will be there as well,” said James.

Given all the renewed attention to the series, James said his team will be doing everything to have the event finish on time in the face of a long competitor list, a problem they faced at the last dexterity.

“We will be starting on time to ensure we get done by 6:00 pm. So a 10:00 am start means 10:00 am start. While we understand that many competitors are travelling from hours away we have to make the push for a timely start as those very same competitors have hours to drive to get back home.”

James added to expect a day of exciting racing.

“Asphalt Assault: Di Revenge will present an exciting day of racing, rallysport at its best, with exhibition style drifting, circuit racing precision, and rally style excitement.”

— Rory Daley