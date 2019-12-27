Dexterity series ends on high

With all six rounds of the Asphalt Assault dexterity series complete for 2019, Christopher James, organisers from Team Streetz Jamaica, is more than happy and is looking forward to an even stronger 2020.

“It's been a great season. Top-notch competition and entertainment delivered on various surfaces across the island with nail-biting finishes, thrilling upsets and epic storylines. Our sponsors are beginning to understand the Team Streetz difference and have become engaged. We have taken their brands islandwide and exposed them to thousands of potential customers from all the key demographics, truly taking our brand marketing value proposition to new heights,” James told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Team Streetz took over the almost non-existent series in late 2017 and have not looked back since.

“We have revived dexterity in the hearts and mind of the people and we are just getting started,” James explained.

Dexterities are an entry level rally sport series designed to give competitors a taste of competitive motorsports in a safe and controlled environment. Once basic safety requirements are met, anyone can enter for a small fee.

For 2020, James said his team is looking to make the next step.

“The people have spoken and we have listened. 2020 will see a dexterity championship.”

Currently, the series has no championship, just offering a per event winner, based on the fastest overall time for the day. The move to a championship means a cumulative points structure for each event to determine a series winner at the end of the year. Other improvement for 2020 will be bigger venues and more competitive course layouts.

“Drivers can expect fierce competition, new challenges, new instructions which equals more fun and a bigger stage in which to provide drivers with value for their sponsors while enhancing their ability to attract new sponsors,” he said.

James also wants to draw from the driving latent pool within the Caribbean, bringing competitors from other islands and expand media coverage.

“We would also like to develop linkages with our regional neighbours and will be working to get sponsorship support to underpin growth in this area.”