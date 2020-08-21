Disorder in Red Hills

Dear Editor,

I am a taxi driver that plies the Price Right (across the street from the Meadowbridge Post Office) to Red Hills route on a daily basis.

During my 15 years on the road, I've seen a lot of things. However, in recent times, I'm seeing a massive excavator — with its metallic wheels — driving on public road, especially in the Sterling Castle Heights community.

Not only is it destroying the road surface, the vehicle is not quite responsive around the corners and pose a threat to life and limb, if it should topple over.

There is a lot of construction happening in the Red Hills communities, but with heavy-duty equipment destroying the roads it is the opening of another can of worms. We need good roads to drive on to make a living. We have, on occasions, demonstrated for better roads.

The operator of the equipment seems oblivious to the damage he's causing... or maybe he doesn't care.

It is my hope that the police will, in short order, put a stop to this, as, based on my limited knowledge it is running contrary to the Road Traffic Act.

I am,

An Annoyed Taximan