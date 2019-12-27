IT'S ELECTRIC!

FRASER McConnell, 2019 Americas Rallycross (ARX) RX2 champion, is aiming to be one of 14 drivers to switch to electric vehicles for the World Rallycross (WorldRX) championship in 2021.

“These cars will all be one common chassis, meaning there's more a focus on driver talent than team budget. I think with that level of equity, my skills will shine through versus the current rules,” McConnell told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine at an event held to celebrate his achievements at the AC Marriott Hotel on Lady Musgrave Road in Kingston, last Friday.

WorldRX, where Fraser finished fourth in that series' ARX2 class equivalent — RX2, runs a two tier system. RX2 features all the drivers in the same basic specification, a naturally-aspirated rear-engine, four-wheel-drive vehicle. The top tier is the WorldRX Supercars, featuring turbocharged four-wheel drive cars pushing around 600bhp from several different manufacturers.

“I was approached by at least one Supercar team for me to drive for them,” said McConnell.

As part of his prize for winning ARX2, he received a Supercar test drive where he impressed. Unfortunately for McConnell, ARX was folded up by organisers IMG in November. Rather than fight through the crowded Supercar class, his father, Peter, in discussion with their Team Manager Andréas Eriksson of Olsbergs MSE, came up with the more radical plan to shoot for 2021. The change in WorldRX regulations will use a chassis designed supplied by Oreca, batteries from Williams Advanced Engineering, and be powered by two 250kW motors as developed by each manufacturer. They also have the ability to place their own approved body on top of these base mechanicals.

The aim is to keep Fraser visible with whatever budget can be gained for 2020 in WorldRX2, the American Nitro Circus Rallycross series, or a one-off Supercar test session. Success means that Fraser will join what is a significant shift in motorsports, FIA Electric Rallycross, in 2021.

“Zero to 60 in one second, I can only imagine what it will be to drive such a history-making car,” Fraser said.

At 21 years old, McConnell has made an impact on the international scene taking the 2019 ARX2 championship, fourth place in RX2 and the WorldRX fan favourite award.

Fraser is slated to receive the RJR/Gleaner Sportsman of the Year for Motorsports and the FIA Americas Award for being top driver in Jamaica. He won the latter in 2017.

The FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) is the governing body of international motorsports.

“I am so honoured to add these awards to what has already been a great 2019 for me,” he added.