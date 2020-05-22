IndyCar confirms October season finale set for St Petersburg

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — IndyCar, scheduled to open a 2020 season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic on June 6, has confirmed it will close the campaign at St Petersburg, Florida, on October 25.

St Petersburg had originally been scheduled to host the season-opener on March 15, but COVID-19 concerns forced IndyCar, like pro sports around the globe, to revamp its plans.

While the revised schedule had indicated IndyCar hoped to stage the finale in Florida, the date wasn't confirmed until May 13.

“The streets of St Petersburg will make for a fitting and action-packed finale in a venue and city that our entire IndyCar community holds dear,” Penske Entertainment Corporation President Mark Miles said.

“We extend our thanks and gratitude to Mayor [Rick] Kriseman, [race operator] Green Savoree and [sponsor] Firestone for working with us to find a new date for the event. It's going to be a fantastic weekend of IndyCar action, and I know our drivers will have race day in 'St Pete' circled on their calendars.”