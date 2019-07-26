JAA's new fuel app to assist motorists
You can expand your gas-buying options by checking the Fuel Prices Guide on the Jamaica Automobile Association's (JAA) website, says Jason McNeish, deputy general manager.
“Most drivers say that they purchase gas where it is cheapest, but there are many other factors which can affect your final decision, such as customer service and convenience,” he said. “We have upgraded our Fuel Prices web page at www.calljaa.com/fuel-prices/ to assist drivers to find where stations are located, and how they stack up, in terms of pricing.”
The web page covers over 90 per cent of the gas stations across the country and its pricing information is updated weekly. The guide is in line with the JAA's goal to provide unique member services, while facilitating mobility and safety for all road users.
“We wanted to make gas-buying choices easier,” McNeish said. “You can find station comparisons by parish or by company, so that you can find your preferred brand wherever in the island you are.”
“Wise consumers will be guided by their experience, however, it is useful to have a broader view of the pricing spectrum across the island,” he said. “You might get some surprises.”
Information is provided on the popular grades of motor fuels, including E-10 87 and 90, as well as both diesel and ultra-low sulphur diesel.
John Gordon, Web application developer at JN Group, said the new page, which he developed, represents a substantial improvement that will benefit users. The JAA is a subsidiary of The Jamaica National Group.
“The previous fuel prices page worked fairly well, but it was due for an upgrade,” Mr Gordon said. “With this new page created, it provides a more intuitive user interface, with additional features such as the ability to view prices from your preferred gas station, and also to find the stations with the lowest prices on Google Maps.”
“As a driver myself, I wanted to ensure that I could access the best information available, and I believe that this web page provides it,” its developer affirmed. “I think those who use it will find it helpful.”
