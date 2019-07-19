KARTING SUCCESS

The Jamaica Karting Association (JKA) is pleased with the results of their double event held at Palisadoes International Raceway in Kingston, on July 13 and 14.

“It was our best weekend of this year. The first day was the prelude or the build up for the second day,” Neil Williams, JKA president , told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Williams said it was Saturday's action that led into Sunday providing the largest crowd and the best on track action for patrons; which the aim was to offer up more kart racing for all involved. The double-header weekend behind, the JKA is focused on their next meet on August 11 and preparations to host international competitors in November and January.

“We're preparing for the Caribbean Junior Karting Academy, which took place in Barbados earlier this year in Jamaica on November 30 and January 3,” said Williams.

He expects top drivers from Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana and around the Caribbean to compete in the series, further fuelling the local interest in the sport, including Alex Powell, the first Jamaican and Caribbean driver to ever sign with a Formula 1 team. Powell made his presence felt with several sterling drives across the two days. At the end, he dominated the Mini Max class as the highest points earned on Sunday.

“It's really fun. I love the track. It's an awesome location. I've really enjoyed myself here in Jamaica. I'll be back in December and the first weekend in January. I'll be here two more times in the next six or seven months,” Powell said.

Brandon Shor and Justin Donaldson were able to do the same in their respective classes, Comer 50 and Micro Max. Ryan Lue was the top points scorer on Saturday in Rotax Junior, with Tommi Gore taking that spot on Sunday. Rotax Senior went to Sean Jackson on the first day, but he was relieved of the top position on Sunday by Senna Summerbell. Sean Williams led the points at first day's end in Super Rotax, while Joseph Lodenquai was Sunday's top scorer.