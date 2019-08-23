JKA round six sizzles

August 11 brought another hot day of racing as the Jamaica Karting Association (JKA) hosted round six of its 2019 season at Palisadoes International Raceway, Kingston.

“It was a smaller meet, but good exciting racing. An overall success,” JKA President Neil Williams told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

The meet itself only saw four of the six classes in competition. However, there was more than enough action for spectators.

“The Rotax Senior drivers competed in the Super Rotax class because two drivers in Rotax Mini Max had problems,” Williams explained.

Each class requires a minimum of three drivers.

The remainder of the classes were packed with the requisite numbers and talent. David Brown led the points in Comer 50 at the end of the day, as did Luke Spencer in Rotax Micro Max. Tommi Gore split a Rotax Junior race final win with Ryan Lue. The two had to handle several competitive drives from Zander Williams.

“For the season I started off on the back foot, having some unavoidable collisions causing me to lose points to Ryan Lue, but since race meet number four I've been feeling confident in myself and the kart. I've been closing that points gap to him to hopefully gain the championship lead. This weekend really gave me a boost to closing the gap,” said Gore.

