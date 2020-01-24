Kyle Reynolds comes up big

Kyle Reynolds was the big winner at Motorcross Jamaica's (MX Jamaica) 2019 Championship awards ceremony at Grosvenor Café in St Andrew on Sunday. He took home overall trophy wins for the A and Open classes.

“It was a good feeling to be able to hold on to the championship title again this year after last year's win. The competitors went all out to put a stop to it. I rode smart all season to earn the championship in A-Class and Open Class,” he told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

He pointed out that the A-Class was the tougher of the two wins, as he battled with Johannes Reijnen all season, but it's his Open Class trophy that holds the most value this year.

“The Open class is the top class to win as you have so many riders in it, all different levels and it's the last race of the day when you are mentally and physically drained,” he said.

Competition from the likes of Johannes Reijnen and Craig Powell Sr weren't the only things he had to deal with on his way to victory.

“The greatest challenge was keeping up with all brand new bikes that came into the series.”

Still, he was left with many good memories.

“The last meet, Round 6, was probably the best battles we had all season. There was a lot of rubbing going on,” he said.

For 2020, Reynolds hopes to repeat his winning ways.

“The plan for 2020 is to try and win the championship again but it's not going to be easy,” he added.

Other class champions were Craig Powell Jr pulling a clean sweep of the 50cc class. Zachary Borrows stayed ahead of LuKah Walton and Rylan Sampson in 65cc. 85cc went the way of Cruz Kow. Ten points separated Craig McIntosh from winner Jason McIntosh in the ATV class. B-Class was won by Antonio Rizza.

-- Rory Daley