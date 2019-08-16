Kyle Reynolds reigns at MX outing

Kyle Reynolds was the standout performer at the fourth round of the MX Jamaica 2019 Motocross Championship series held at DaCosta Farms in St Catherine, on Sunday, August 11.

Reynolds secured top points for the A-Class and Open class.

“Taking both (classes) was more than my hopes for the day. I know I couldn't beat Johannes (Reijnen) with speed and especially with fitness, so the plan was to get good starts, gap him on them, and then ride home slow and steady. It worked in my favour,” Reynolds told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Reijnen has been Reynolds' rival for 2019 and took second place points in the two classes. Craig Powell was third, putting several strong rides to try and keep Reijnen at bay.

“Yes, all eyes were on Johannes this meet to see what he would do with his brand new KTM 350SX-F, and man was he quick. As for Craig Powell, I owe him one as I believe it was he who kept Johannes off me in the second Open class race, allowing me to run away with it,” Reynolds explained.

Four meets in Reynolds has a good feeling about the rest of the season.

“I think I've now opened up the lead in the A and Open class, so I'm just going to try riding smart and not necessarily go after wins to keep getting points in second or third towards winning the championship. But you know that we love racing, so once the flag goes green that plan may be out the window,” he said.

The younger Powell, Craig Jnr, continued his winning ways in the 50cc class. Lucan Thompson was top in the 65cc class. The 85cc class went the way of a very fast Cruz Kow. Craig McIntosh took the ATV class. Antonio Rizza was the best of the B class riders.