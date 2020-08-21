Mazda CX-5 blazes the trail

MAZDA has never been afraid to go its own way, and the CX-5 is the Japanese automaker's take on the mid-sized sport utility vehicle (SUV).

And what a beautiful take it is. The CX-5 is designed on the KODO concept as defined by the company as “an expression of refined elegance based on Japanese aesthetics”. Every inch of the Mazda is carefully blended into each other. Curves swoop into aggressively creased lines creating a body style that is instantly recognisable. Design cues such as the long bonnet and large grill draw more from the likes of classic European sports car than a boxy people carrier. Matched with the right colour and wheel design, the CX-5 is very aesthetically pleasing to the eyes.

Inside is just as stylish, filled with high-quality materials such as stitched leather. Pulling more on a European layout than the traditional Japanese button-fest, the interior is clean, ergonomic and puts the driver in a very sporty position. It still manages to adhere to the SUV norms having plenty of space for passengers, and multiple storage solutions. There are plenty of technology and convenience features to satisfy and keep owners happy. Main functions are automated. Dual climate control handles occupant comfort with ease. The infotainment is quick to connect and snappy in its operation, pumping out great audio from the Bose stereo system. The seven-inch screen only operates as a touchscreen when the vehicle is stopped otherwise the rotary control in the centre console is the main means of interaction.

Where the CX-5 excels is on the road with its driving dynamics. Around town it's a comfortable cruiser, easily navigating stop and go traffic using many aids. There's a 360-degree parking camera for getting into tight spaces, Active Driving Display which projects basic information onto the windscreen allowing drivers to keep their eyes on the road, and for the inattentive Early Collision warning system. When taken on the highway these continue to keep things smooth and safe in the Mazda with further technology like Lane Assist. Overall, it's very car-like rather than a top heavy SUV

The engine contributes heavily to the even driving feeling of the CX-5. It delivers power in a very linear fashion, gaining speed quickly without a requisite increase in noise. Automatic mode is best for everyday use, but switching to manual mode allows the driver to access the upper reaches of the powerband for some spirited driving. The chassis is up to the task when the road gets curvy. There's precious little body roll and the vehicle isn't easily upset by surface imperfections.