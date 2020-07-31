Motor sports groups mourn 'Mikey Spice's' untimely death

JAMAICA'S motor sports community is mourning the loss of photographer Michael “Mikey Spice” Samuels who was shot and killed at his home in Cumberland, St Catherine, on Wednesday evening.

Samuels, 45, was a regular fixture on the motor racing scene.

The Jamaica Millennium Motoring Club (JMMC), local governing body of motor sport in Jamaica, remembered Samuels for his contribution.

“Mikey Spice was a long-standing motor sport stalwart, always recording special moments through his unique lens. He is remembered for his outstanding contribution to motor sport with his excellent photography. May he rest in peace,” said Stephen Gunther, chairman of the JMMC, in a statement yesterday.

The Jamaica Race Drivers Club (JRDC), which promotes motor racing in Jamaica, said it was saddened by his passing.

“Our love, thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and associates. Mikey was full of humour and was blessed with an amazing spirit, enthusiasm for his work and life. Even in his passing, he has left so many reminders to keep smiling and enjoy life,” said the JRDC in a statement.

According to police reports, Samuels was watering plants at his home when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman, on foot, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The gunman reportedly escaped in a waiting motor vehicle.

The police were summoned and Samuels was found lying on the roadway, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.