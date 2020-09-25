Motorsport fraternity mourns Norman Chung

JAMAICA'S motorsport community is mourning the loss of veteran motorcycle rider Norman Chung, affectionately called Pancho or Chris.

Chung, 44, died at his Corporate Area home on Monday, September 14, while recuperating from injuries sustained in an October 20, 2019 accident.

Michelle Laidlaw, team manager for Reggae Racers, which Chung was part of, hailed him for his outstanding contribution in representing Jamaica in international outings, including the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship.

“He has been racing for over 20 years and, as one of the godfathers of the sport, he played a significant role infusing the motorcycle segment of the sport with new riders, by coaching and transitioning them from street to track,” Laidlaw told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine yesterday. “He was a very calm and collected fellow; always level-headed, no matter if the sky is falling.”

The team manager said he instilled that love for motorsport in his children.

“He involved his entire family in racing. His children have been at that race track since they were in diapers and have since transitioned into the motorsport world themselves,” said Laidlaw.

Chung, who was born in Venezuela to Jamaican parents, held the position of motorcycle coordinator at Dover Raceway for the past three years and was a board member of Jamaica Race Drivers' Club.

“This is a severe blow, especially coming on the heels of us losing Mikey Spice,” Laidlaw added.

Jamaica Millennium Motoring Club (JMMC) also expressed condolence to the family and friends of Chung.

“Pancho was a long-standing member of the motorsport community who represented Jamaica at the international level, and is remembered for his passion for motorcycle racing. May he rest in peace,” said the JMMC in a release sent to Auto.

The Jamaica Millennium Motoring Club (JMMC) is the regulatory body governing motorsport in Jamaica as appointed by the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile). FIA is the governing body for many auto racing events, such as the well-known Formula One.