Musical chairs at JCF's traffic branch

CALL it musical chairs, if you wish, but two months after being appointed head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Assistant Commissioner of Police Bishop Gary Welsh was replaced by Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Blake.

The transfer took effect on August 27.

Welsh's reassignment comes a day after he announced a number of measures relating to how motorists will be treated when they are found to have committed traffic offences.

Among the measures, he said, was that, effective September 1, the police will commence taking traffic offenders to customer service centres immediately after being caught.

However, a subsequent statement from the Police High Command said there has been no change to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's policy regarding the processing of individuals being ticketed for traffic breaches.

The ACP had also been facing public backlash over his decision to pardon motorist Dennis Dietrih, who claimed he was the driver who pulled a daring and dangerous stunt at an intersection on Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew.

However, subsequent video footage of the offence led to the police commissioner ordering a further probe into the incident.

According to the High Command, Blake had been instrumental in the design of PSTEB. Before his assignment to PSTEB, he served as the head of Areas 3 and 4 and the Planning, Research and Development Branch.

