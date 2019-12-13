Porsche Cayenne Coupe: Shaped by performance

Porsche has finally entered the burgeoning coupé sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment with the 2020 Cayenne Coupé, a slightly sportier and stylish version of the Cayenne SUV, which is now in its third generation.

Immediately, the difference is obvious to the eye as the Cayenne Coupé takes on a shape more akin to the iconic Porsche 911 sports car as the rear roofline takes on a 20mm rake. The vehicle is 13mm longer and wider by 18mm at the shoulder line, increasing the Coupé's visual appeal. Having waited until the third generation to move into this sector means they've been able to avoid the pitfalls of rival SUVs that have gone this route. All coupé SUVs are based on their standard shaped models. Creating a slope in the roof often impacts rear entry and headroom space. Not the Porsche, as it was designed from ground up to be a coupé at some point in its model lifecycle. Inside, the rear seats are 30mm lower than those in the non-Coupé Cayenne, maintaining its usability, practicality, and athletic appearance.

For the Cayenne Coupé, beauty must be more than skin deep. The athletic appearance must be backed by true athleticism and that begins under the bonnet. The Coupé comes in Porsche's standard trim levels beginning with 340bhp from a 3.0-litre turbo V6. The Coupé S trim moves things up to 440bhp courtesy of a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6. The Cayenne Coupé Turbo gains 550bhp from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. The range topping Turbo S E-Hybrid is both fast and efficient using hybrid technology to generate 680bhp. This gives the Cayenne a spread of zero-to-sixty times from 6 seconds down to 3.7 seconds — depending on how equipped. There will also be the expected GTS and Hybrid trims with 500bhp and 462bhp, respectively.

Keeping it all in control is the variety of usual systems, all-wheel drive, Porsche Traction Management, Porsche Active Suspension Management, and Integrated Porsche 4D chassis control. An adaptive rear spoiler works with the chassis to keep the body planted by extending to 135mm at speeds over 90kph. The electronics enhance the natural driving dynamics of the Cayenne enabling it to drive like a Porsche is expected to be fast, safe and comfortable. For those that want that extra edge beyond the included Sports Chrono package, there is the lightweight package adding more aggressive tyres on 22-inch rims and a carbon fibre roof that drops the vehicle's centre of gravity for further direct handling characteristics.

With style, power and handling ticked off, it's on the inside the new Cayenne impresses the most. The Sports Design Package sees the classic houndstooth pattern throughout. Otherwise it's a sea of high-quality materials and wonderful ergonomics led by the 12.3-inch infotainment screens. Of course the signature centre rpm meter continues in analogue form, while surrounded by changeable screens controlled by steering wheel mounted controls.

As an SUV there is plenty of space for passengers and their cargo.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe starts at $21 million.