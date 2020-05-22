Porsche drops top on new 911 Porsche drops top on new 911

The third body variant of Porsche's new 911 generation now makes its début with the all-wheel drive 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S models, completing the automaker's sports car trio based on the 911 model.

The distinguishing feature of the Targa remains its innovative, fully automatic roof system and, just like the legendary original Targa model from 1965, it features a characteristic wide roll hoop, a movable roof section above the front seats and a wrap-around rear window.

“The roof can be comfortably opened and closed in just 19 seconds,” Porsche explained in a news release.

Powered by a six-cylinder, three-litre boxer engine with twin turbochargers, the 911 Targa 4 now delivers 385 PS and, in combination with the optional Sport Chrono package, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds — one-tenth faster than before.

The engine in the 911 Targa 4S boasts 450 PS and reaches the 100 km/h mark in just 3.6 seconds under the same conditions — four-tenths faster than its predecessor. Top speed of the 911 Targa 4 is 289 km/h while the 4S peaks at 304 km/h.

Both sports cars are fitted with eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) as standard to deliver maximum driving pleasure. New technology has also been integrated to extend the range of features for both 911 models.

The list of options is supplemented by an extensive range from Porsche Tequipment and new personalisation options from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

Porsche said it will further extend the combination of traditional style elements, timeless design, and cutting-edge technology in a special edition of the 911 Targa, which will make its début in June and will be available in Latin America and the Caribbean from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The automaker explained that, like the 911 Carrera models, both 911 Targa variants profit from the increase in power provided by the turbocharged three-litre, six-cylinder boxer engines. Both performance and everyday usability benefit as a result.

“The engine in the 911 Targa 4 produces 385 PS at 6,500 rpm, which is 15 PS more than its predecessor. Maximum torque of 450 newton metres is delivered across a wide engine speed range of between 1,950 and 5,000 rpm. With 450 PS, the 911 Targa 4S delivers 30 PS more output than its predecessor and generates maximum torque of 530 Nm between 2,300 and 5,000 rpm,” the company said.

It also said that the enhanced performance of the new all-wheel drive models goes hand in hand with further development of the front-axle drive. “The clutch and differential unit is water-cooled and has reinforced clutch discs for greater robustness and a higher load capacity. The increased actuating torque at the clutch improves its adjustment accuracy and the function of the additional front-axle drive. Overall, the enhanced front-axle drive with PTM contributes to even better traction in all road conditions.”

In the areas of comfort and safety, Porsche said the electronically controlled variable damping system, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), is part of the standard equipment on the new 911 Targa models.

“This system automatically adjusts the damping characteristics in terms of driving comfort and handling to each driving situation and has two manually adjustable maps — normal and sport. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), which includes an electronic rear differential lock with fully variable torque distribution, is added as standard equipment for the Targa 4S and is available as an option on the Targa 4,” the automaker said.

“Like the other eighth generation Porsche 911 variants, the Targa models are also equipped with Porsche Wet mode as standard. Sensors fitted in the front wheel housings are capable of detecting water on the road surface and, if significant volumes of water are picked up, a signal in the cockpit provides a recommendation for the driver to manually switch to 'Wet' mode. The drive responsiveness is then adapted to the conditions to guarantee maximum driving stability.”

Porsche also said the driving dynamics set up for the 911 Targa 4 include 235/40 ZR tyres on 19-inch alloy wheels on the front axle and 295/35 ZR tyres on 20-inch wheels on the rear axle. “As standard, the 4S model is fitted with 245/35 ZR tyres on its 20-inch front wheels and 305/30 ZR tyres on its 21-inch rears. On the Targa 4, deceleration is taken care of on both axles by 330-millimetre brake discs with black four-piston monobloc fixed calipers. The red-painted brake calipers on the Targa 4S have six pistons at the front axle, four at the rear while its discs measure 350 mm front and rear. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) can be ordered as an option,” the release advised.

Porsche also brags about that Targa's design, saying that it is done with “a modern interpretation”.

“The exterior of the 911 Targa is characterised by the design elements of its 992 model generation. Compared to its predecessors, its body features significantly more pronounced wheel housings at the front and, between its LED headlights, its bonnet has a distinctive recess evoking the design of the first 911 generations. Its rear is dominated by its wider, variably extending rear spoiler and seamlessly integrated, elegant light bar. With the exception of the front and rear sections, the entire outer skin is made from aluminum.”

The interior, the company added, “echoes the 911 Carrera models and is characterised by the clear and straight lines of its dashboard and its recessed instruments”.

The 911 models from the 1970s provided the inspiration here. Alongside the central rev counter — very much a defining feature for Porsche — two thin, frameless, free-form displays extend the information provided to the driver. A compact switch unit with five buttons for direct access to important vehicle functions is located below the 10.9-inch centre screen of the PCM. The standard PCM can be integrated with Apple Car Play.

The 1965 911 Targa 2.0, Porsche said, was a trailblazer for a whole new type of car. Originally marketed as a “safety cabriolet with anti-roll bar”, the Targa, with its detachable roof, soon established itself as an independent concept and became a style icon.

The company said that right through to the present day, it has continued to combine two worlds in the 911 Targa: The advantages of open-top driving in a cabriolet combined with the everyday comfort and safety of a coupé.