Porsche stages Coupe

THE Porsche Cayenne Coupe is no ordinary SUV. Its DNA is replete with high-performance and luxury. Therefore, its launch would be equally awesome. This was the case at the expansive lawns of the historic Shortwood Great House in Kingston on Wednesday evening.

Prior to its reveal, the SUV was suspended by a crane, high above the stage. Despite being draped in white, guests used the opportunity to capture images on their cellphones.

Guests included motorsport royalty, industry leaders, and Porsche aficionados.

“This Cayenne Coupe is the most unique in the market. This car has the DNA of the iconic 911; it has the sportiness of 911 built into a larger-size coupe... This is a statement piece for the future and going forward,” David Henriques, head of business at Porsche Jamaica, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

And, indeed it was.

The crane lowered its prized cargo until it kissed the stage's floor. As soon as its veils were drawn, guests scrambled to get pictures of the 2020 lava orange-coloured Porsche Cayenne Coupe, while others opted to get cosy in its cockpit.

“Everybody wants to be exclusive, everybody wants to standout, you want to be different, this is the car to have. You want to be sporty, you want the ground clearance — this is what you drive. This is the car for extreme sportiness and comfort,” said Henriques.

“The Cayenne Coupe will be released in the normal trim Levels – the coupe with 340HP, the Coupe S with 440, Turbo with 550, Turbo S E hybrid with a whopping 680HP which, in case you are wondering, takes you from 0 to 100 kilometres in 3.7 seconds. Throughout the 2020/2021 period, we will see the release of the coupe GTS 500HP and the Hybrid with 462HP,” he continued.

The Cayenne Coupe still captured the essence of the Porsche brand through classic styling cues, several powerful engine choices, and sporty driving dynamics. For maximum performance, everything in the Cayenne Coupé has been reinterpreted and perfectly coordinated. Aerodynamics and exterior design merge in intimate symbiosis to form a sports car that ensures full performance potential in every moment, as also visually reflected in the lightweight sports packages. In addition to the contoured carbon roof and the 22-inch GT design wheels, carbon details on the exterior mirror upper trims, airblades or rear diffusers ensure that the goal is always clear: to create form by means of performance.

Adam Stewart, CEO of ATL Automotive, is pleased with the brand's growth in the local market.

“We went in the car business over a decade ago, in a material and major way, by wanting to do something different for Jamaica by taking things to the next level... A bunch of us really felt Jamaica deserved something better and to a higher level. For me, bringing the Porsche brand to Jamaica was a real privilege. Everybody knows the thoroughbred, motorsport component of the brand. The brand has done phenomenally well in Jamaica... our company has tried to disrupt the industry in everything we've done, through facilities, through training and development of our team members, investing in the assets and taking the long-term horizon on everything we do in the car business,” said Stewart.

“This [Porsche] is the most boutique, luxury brand in Jamaica today. Every single Porsche in Jamaica is different to the next one. There are no two identical,” he said.

Guest Thriecia Tyndale was obviously smitten by the new Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

“When I was walking in, I heard from 0 to 100 in a little over three seconds, I was like sold. That's it... The speed, the sports mode, the turbo, everything. There's so much space in the back, I couldn't believe,” the chief marketing officer at Mystery Shopper JA told Auto.

Are you planning to buy one?

“I will. That'll be my 2020 birthday gift. I'm definitely looking forward to that.”