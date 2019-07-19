Rain ends rivalries

Drag Rivals 3: Reloaded held at JamWest Speedway in Little London, Westmoreland on July 7, was its largest ever. However, afternoon rain brought the racing to an early close.

“We've never gotten a turnout like this before. It was a 25 per cent increase from the previous event and despite the timing system being damaged by an electrical fault, we managed to step up and still provide the crowd a good show, which makes my team pleased with our efforts,” Kenneth Timoll, event organiser, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Along with a sizeable crowd that attracted visitors to the island, Drag Rivals 3: Reloaded clocked 161 competitors, all vying for the over one million dollars in cash prize money spread across the ten classes.

“Racers are very enthused as the level of competition is growing. Most have reached out with positive criticism as it takes the input of everyone to make the event and sport better,” he said.

Despite the event ending during the semi-finals due to rain, Timoll assured all payouts will be handled in a fair and prompt fashion. For now he and his team are focused on Drag Rivals 4, scheduled for October 13.

“Over the next couple weeks we'll be listening to our racers and fans to address and resolve any issues or concerns they had from previous events. That is our main objective right now, to fix and improve as we plan to host more racers and competitors for Drag Rivals 4. That event will see a few overseas cars showing up,” he explained.

— Rory Daley