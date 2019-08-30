School train service derailed

The implementation of the school train service proposed by Transport Minister Robert Montague in his sectoral presentation on June 4, 2019 has met technical challenges and the commencement has been delayed beyond the start of the September back-to-school period.

The Minister in his presentation stated: “We need funding to get the project off the ground and I am confident that when our discussions with the Ministry of Finance are complete, we will know if we will start one leg, then the next or both at once. The JUTC will provide buses on a special route to sync with trains. The service will get our children off the street of Spanish Town early, and it is safe and reliable.”

Montague highlighted the need to move away from the policies of moving vehicles and get to the place where we prioritise moving people.

A number of technical and logistic aspects of the programme are still being finalised and this has resulted in the delay of its implementation. However, the ministry continues to work with stakeholders to resolve the issues in a timely manner.

The institution of the school train service will help get students to and from school more safely and efficiently, and will seek to ease congestion on the roadways.

While disappointed, the ministry says it is not daunted by this unforeseen development and remains committed in efforts to provide safe, reliable and economic means of transport to the people of Jamaica.