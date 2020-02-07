Shacman F3000: Heavy duty workhorse

Commercial equipment buyers are a different bunch. They're not concerned with small things such as appearance and interior trim quality levels. Instead, durability, reliability, and fuel efficiency are high items on their purchasing agenda. Include cost and customisation and the Shacman F3000 is a top candidate on any fleet manager's list.

The Shacman F3000 is the company's line of heavy duty trucks that can be fitted to deal with any client's job requirements.

In this case, Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine tested the F3000 in 6x4 dump truck configuration, equipped with the Cummins diesel and a 10-speed manual transmission.

According to local dealers, Shacman Jamaica, this is their most popular version of the chassis. The F3000 is spacious having three seats and a bed denoting this as the sleeper cab. Sliding curtains separate the two sections. The cab can be had in left- or right-hand drive. Controls are big, clear and simple to operate like the dual tone horn for quieter urban operation or louder work sites. For quick maintenance jobs, the cab doesn't need to be tilted forward as the major fluids can be accessed via the front grill.

To deal with whatever task the F3000, even as dump truck, can be further tailored to meet the task at hand. Extra axles can be added, chassis length altered, bed types changed, even small details like the dump bed's tailgate can be swapped from traditional vertical opening doors to horizontal.

The real peace of mind for any fleet manager is the potential lack of downtime as the F3000 comes with a one-year unlimited mileage warranty, with Shacman Jamaica also guaranteeing 100 per cent parts availability.

Truck Model SX32556T384C

Max. running speed (km/h) 85

Drive System 6×4

Dimensions Overall 8385*2490*3450

(L*W*H)(mm) Dump body 5600*2300*1500

Thickness (mm) Bottom 8, side 6

Hydraulic lifting system middle lifting or front lifting HYVA

Approach / depature angle (° ) 28 / 30

Kerb weight (kg) 12500

Total mass (kg) 25000

Wheel base (mm) 3775+1400

Overhang (mm) (front/rear) 1525 / 1710

Track width (mm) (front/rear) 1860 / 1800

Engine ISME385 30 ( Cummins engine, Euro 3 )

Gearbox 10JSD180 (Fast gear)

Cab MAN F3000 flat roof Cabin with A/C & sleeper

Axle Front 9.5 Ton MAN with Drum brake

Rear 16 Ton MAN axle, Double reduction 5.262