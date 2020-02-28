Shantui joins SHACMAN

So your SHACMAN F3000 dump truck is sitting idle on site. What do you do? You take your F3000 tractor trailer and pick up your Shantui SL50WN front-end loader and head back for some serious billable work hours.

As part of Shandong Heavy Industry, the parent company for sister brand SHACMAN, Shantui was founded in 1980 as a research and development company, and key component supplier of construction equipment. In 2009 it became part of the Shandong Heavy Industry Group and one of the top 50 construction machinery manufacturers worldwide as it expanded into making its own line of equipment including bulldozers, excavators, road construction machinery and wheel loaders.

A year ago SHACMAN Jamaica brought in their first Shantui for testing. Like the SHACMAN trucks they proved up to the task, and the exclusive local dealers haven't looked back since, which brings us to the 2020 Shantui SL50WN, a five tonne, four-wheeled front-end loader ready to dig in and get to work for you.

The SL50WN is the brand's best-selling wheel loader and like all fresh construction equipment it is irresistible in yellow, making it look like a child's toy. Standing next to it completely erases the toy-like feel as it is quite imposing. Climb the several or so feet into the cabin and one is met by air-conditioned comfort, a necessity given the operational expectations and the amount of glass used to ensure a 360 degree field of vision. The seat is suspended for driver comfort and controls are simple, easy to understand, and within reach. Step on the big red pedal to stop, use the joy stick to control the bucket, push or pull the red button for the emergency brake. A column-mounted shifter selects forward, neutral, or reverse, while rotating that very same stalk changes gears from one through four.

The SL50WN shares its engines with its SHACMAN brothers for parts availability and compatibility. Fire it up and top speed is 38km/h forward and 17km/h in reverse. Handling requires a smooth but deft hand due to the combination of immediacy from the hydraulics and the fact that the SL50WN steers near centre vehicle with a maximum of 35 degrees each way. You can be ham-fisted, but be prepared to be bounced around the cabin a bit, especially when trying to empty the 3m3 bucket which can dump its load at a 45 degree angle and lower in 10.6 seconds in one move for the experienced operator.

With four-wheel drive, 23.5-25 16PR tyres and some serious ground clearance the Shantui won't have a problem on the toughest of job sites. Should buyers need more it can be customised, with multiple bucket size options, three boom lengths, and attachments for more specific tasks. All Shantui SL50WN come with a 20-month or 2,000 hours warranty package.