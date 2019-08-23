Smooth Crews Control

Jamaica's top car crews came out in their numbers for Crews Control 2019 on August 17 in Priory, St Ann.

“Crews Control 2019 was epic, it felt like a movie,” event organiser Kedron Kennedy told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine. “The support from the automotive community was awesome. We had at least one crew representing from each parish, which was a first for us.”

From start to finish the venue was packed with car clubs, among them Team1Accord, Note Nation, Flatty Society, and Swift Sport Jamaica, all displaying where their club, brand or vehicle model loyalty stood. Amidst them were cars from individual owners.

“The anticipation leading up to this year's staging forced us to work harder than before to meet the expectations of car enthusiasts. The Jamaican car scene is not what it used to be a few years ago. Today, we see enthusiasts spending more to have their rides customised for daily use and especially for this event,” said Kennedy, who boasted that the event has grown steadily each year since it began in 2017.

“Compared to 2018, we saw an increase in both patrons and participants. Someone said to me that they felt the island tilting on Saturday due to the massive turnout of car crews and local and visiting international auto enthusiasts,” Kennedy said, adding that some Jamaicans living abroad have made the event a part of their summer vacation itinerary since 2017.

With the positive reception for the 2019 staging, Kennedy and his team are already working on 2020, applying lessons learnt over the years.

“Crews Control in August 2020 will see us applying better time management overall, as well as there will be marked improvement in the clarity of the rules and guidelines accompanying each category of the competition aspect of the event,” Kennedy explained.

The volume of cars meant a late start, but once the judging began fans were quickly engaged by the sheer visual drama of all those who entered the various categories. From Lowest ride to Best SUV to Best Paint Job, whatever one thought could be modified on two or four wheels, Crews Control had a category for it.

Jeremy Allen was the big winner of the night, copping the Best of Show with his Honda. He didn't stop there, scooping up Best Multi-purpose vehicle, Best Honda, Best Modern Vehicle, Best Custom Vehicle, and second in the Best Interior Modern Vehicle category.

“At Crews Control we saw friendly rivalries in various competitions such as Best Engine Bay, Best Lighting and Best Crew, just to name a few. We could not have done it without the support of our sponsors, most of which have been with us from the very first staging in August 2017,” Kennedy said.