Soaring with the Kia Sorento
FINAL WORD
MODEL: 2019 Kia Sorento CRDi AWD
ENGINE: 2.2-litre, turbocharged four cylinder diesel — 200bhp/326lb-ft
DRIVETRAIN: Six-speed automatic/all-wheel drive
The Kia Sorento is easily one of the best value propositions on the sport utility vehicle (SUV) market, as it's equipped with many features found prominently on what many would term upscale brands.
Externally, the Sorento has a design language marking it out as a Kia with a chrome version of the signature tiger grille and ice cube fog lamps. Things only move up from there. Approach the Sorento, and the door handles light up to greet entrants, matched by lit branded scuff plates in the front-door foot sills. The comfortable heated and ventilated adjustable seats with memory function automatically slide to their maximum positions to allow ease of entry and exit.
Once inside, soft-touch materials and gloss black trim highlight a spacious cabin. Even without the large panoramic sunroof open, there's a great sense of expanse. From any position, there is access to storage solutions, charging, and some form of climate control due to three zone controls. Those in the third row aren't forgotten with their own A/C controls. Other ways of keeping the heat out and adding some extra privacy are the rear door window shades. Getting into the third row is a one button job. Those seats lift out of the truck floor. The tailgate is power operated. It can accommodate adults for short journeys, but is best left for the domain of the children for long travel.
In the driver's seat, instrumentation is bright and clear. The infotainment can be operated from the touchscreen, the steering wheel-mounted controls or fixed shortcut buttons next to it. It's smooth, responsive, easy to navigate, and has all the expected connectivity. A wireless charging pad in the centre console is a nice bonus.
The comfort continues when the engine fires up. One might forget it's a diesel due to the low interior noise, but a foot on the accelerator brings the 2.2-litre into play with its 200bhp and massive 326lb-ft of torque. With all that power, there's never a moment where the Sorento feels underpowered in any of its four drive modes. How it does operate is measured, riding that crest of torque in a very linear manner. The suspension is soft enough to never send rough impacts into the cabin, but offers good body control for spirited driving. The four-wheel drive adds a further sense of all-weather safety and the Kia is more than capable of handling light off-road duties. Having a diesel saves at the pump too.
The Kia Sorento is setup to be the family SUV, a package that offers space, fuel efficiency, ease of use, technology and comfort at competitive price point. The 2019 Kia Sorento starts at $7.2 million.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy