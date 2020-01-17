Sophisticated, sporty Kia Seltos set for February

Jamaica's fastest growing automotive brand, Kia, is set to wow the market again with the launch of the all-new Kia Seltos, a model that will bring sophistication, assertiveness and cutting-edge technology and safety features to the local compact SUV market. Set to land in Jamaica in February, the new Seltos is characterised by distinctive design details. It combines forward-looking technical features, class-leading space and a suite of world-class safety features, all powered by a highly-efficient Smartstream petrol engine.

“The Seltos is aimed at youthful, tech-savvy buyers and is packed full of Kia's most cutting-edge technology and safety equipment. The Seltos provides outstanding value for money — thanks to a range of technology features that maximise connectivity and safety, a roomy interior that seats five people in comfort, and high levels of space and versatility,” Kevin Jackson, sales manager — ATL Tiger Motors.

ATL Tiger Motors is the arm of the ATL Automotive Group responsible for the Kia brand.

The Seltos offers distinctive exterior design details, such as its long hood, a strong, character line on the front bumper, and sharp lines pressed into the bodywork. It also sports a wide 'tiger nose grille', making the car instantly recognisable as a Kia. Its robust shoulder line and glasshouse shape, which tapers towards the rear of the car, lends the compact SUV an air of understated sportiness.

The cabin is characterised by broad, sweeping shapes and highly technical details. Equipped with a range of technologies to maximise convenience, connectivity and ease of use, the bold design of the cabin incorporates a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system giving you full control of your driving experience. The ergonomics allow the driver to sit comfortably with a commanding view, helping to naturally reduce fatigue so the focus can be on driving. Within the lounge-like and spacious interior, the Seltos also houses an available 8-inch Head-Up Display system which projects relevant driving information on to a small glass panel behind the steering wheel, such as turn-by-turn navigation directions and vehicle speed.

The vehicle will be available in Jamaica with a 1.6-liter T-GDI turbocharged gasoline engine. Drivers can choose from 'Normal', 'Eco' and 'Sport' mode. The Eco mode is tuned to maximise vehicle range by using fuel-saving measures, while Sport mode increases responses from the steering and electric motor to maximise the dynamic driving feel of the car. Normal mode provides a careful balance between the two.

Kia's passive and active safety systems ensure that occupants remain well protected on every journey. The Seltos is fitted with six airbags, as well as a suite of electronic vehicle safety systems including traction control and electronic stability control, Anti-lock Braking System, Brake-force Assist System and Hill-start Assist Control, as well as front and rear parking sensors for assistance when parking.