Tank-Weld ups ante in heavy-duty arena

WITH the largest privately-owned fleet of heavy-duty trucks in Jamaica, Tank-Weld Equipment flexed its muscles and introduced its newest brands — Shantui, T-King, and Hangcha — to the local market at an event held at 1A Oliver Road, Kingston 8, last Friday. They are made in China.

The event, which was attended by several business owners and bankers, also had a fleet of the Chinese-made Shacman trucks on display.

John Ralston, managing director of Tank-Weld Equipment, extended gratitude to customers and staff for selling more than 400 trucks last year.

“We tried to have the launch in June, but we kept selling all the trucks that we wanted to display,” he told the gathering.

In 2017, Tank-Weld expanded and became a game-changer by introducing Shacman trucks into the market giving consumers the opportunity to buy new trucks, through financing provided by Jamaica National.

In its first year, the sales target of 50 was shattered when the company moved more than 300 units.

Guest speaker Audley Shaw, minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, acknowledged the growth of the company and its importance to the nation.

“Years ago, owning and purchasing a 15-year-old truck from Britain was seen at that time as a great achievement,” he said. “This evening I am here to celebrate with you the fact that Jamaican business persons under the initiative and enterprise of Tank-Weld, can now purchase, in association with Shacman Jamaica of China, trucks that are not 15-year-old but are brand new. Trucks of different sizes and capacities can fit into different opportunities across the economy of Jamaica.

“Let us move from poverty to prosperity, and don't stop the progress,” he continued.

Shaw addressed some of the challenges small businesses face from personal experience and commended Tank-Weld, Shacman Jamaica, and Jamaica National Bank on their initiative to provide valuable solutions.

“Interest rates as high as 70 to 90 per cent are in the past,” Shaw added.

Ryan Parkes, business banking chief Jamaica National Bank, said his company would be offering up to 90 per cent loans, with less than 10 per cent interest rate, for interested buyers.