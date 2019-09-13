Texaco gets new ceo

BELA Szabo was introduced to the public as GB Energy/Texaco Jamaica's new CEO during a farewell cocktail party for his predecessor, Mauricio Pulido, at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on Thursday, September 5.

He said he was excited at his new assignment.

“This is a great opportunity for me. My last position was in St Maarten, so I was responsible for all the islands around St Maarten. Jamaica is a bigger market, so I'm looking forward to the experience and continuing what Mauricio did because he's done such a good job. They are big shoes to fill, but I will do my best effort,” he told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

Szabo comes from the company's St Maarten operations after six years, but is no stranger to Jamaica.

“I worked for them (GB Energy/Texaco Jamaica) for seven years, a couple of those years I spent at their headquarters in Miami; then I took leave, went to telecommunications for 10 years, then I came back to petroleum then I've been with GB Energy for seven years,” he said.

He acknowledged the work of Pulido, yet hopes to put his own stamp on his time in Jamaica.

“We're in a good position because we have been growing systematically in the last seven, eight years, so we look forward to continuing the same pattern, to continue expanding our network here in the country and I look forward to continue pushing the same way [Pulido] has done it,” said Szabo.

Under Pulido's leadership, the Texaco brand has hit some major milestones, expanding and upgrading its stations to the current number of 72. Their market share has increased to 25 per cent, with aviation fuel deliveries moving to 40 per cent. Texaco was the first major marketing company to embrace alternative fuels with two liquid petroleum gas pumps in the Corporate Area under their TexGas branding. This allowed Texaco to celebrate its th 100 year in Jamaica this year on a high note.

“It's bittersweet to be leaving Jamaica. It's sweet because of the opportunity to move to a bigger market, which is good for me professionally speaking, but it's very sad to leave Jamaica. I love this country and it has been the best seven years of my life,” said Pulido.

The former GB Energy, Texaco Jamaica CEO will move on to head the company's operations in the Dominican Republic and its 160 stations there.

The night was spent in his praise, not only of his achievements for the company, but his relationships with employees, retailers, and his integral role in keeping Texaco a socially responsible entity.

Gregory Chung, president — Jamaica Gasoline Retailers Association, lauded him for his long-term strategies, his willingness to share knowledge and his generous nature which has endeared him to his Texaco retailers.

“We were able to do so much, integrate ourselves so well into the culture and the people,” said Pulido.

After a long, tearful, goodbye by those on hand, Pulido received a card signed by all the dealers and a bottle of custom blended J Wray & Nephew rum.

“The good news for you is that you're not going to get rid of me so easy. I'm going to still come back and visit Jamaica and see how things are going,” he added.