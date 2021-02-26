The 2021 Audi Q5: A class of its own

The third generation of Audi's top-selling compact luxury crossover sport utility vehicle, the Q5, will grace Jamaican shores next month according to Uche McLean, sales manager at Audi Jamaica.

“Previously, the Q5 has always been a hot seller and now with this new model, we know it will be an even bigger hit in the local market. For those who are interested in the new Q5, we urge them to visit us early as these vehicles are in such high demand globally that supply can barely keep up with demand,” McLean told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

The 2021 Q5 will benefit heavily from the technology already available in the top-of-the-line Q8, and have a world first.

“Since the arrival of the Q8 and the new technology it has brought to the Audi line, customers have been anxiously waiting for the new Q5 which will also carry a lot of the technology customers have come to know and love in their vehicle,” McLean continued.

Externally, the Q5 will boast a sharper design to give a stronger identity. The octagonal Singleframe grille has been widened and combines with headlamps that feature a new signature for the daytime running lights. LED is standard for the headlamps, but matrix LED headlamps that offer intelligence and adaptability for greater safety and convenience without dazzling other road users are an option. At the rear end is a new trim element between the light clusters and a new diffuser insert with a horizontal fin. This is also where the world first technological implementation of digital OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diodes) resides. The rear lights of the Q5 can be optioned with next-generation OLED lighting technology which is extremely efficient and generate a homogeneous light surface. In the new Q5 each OLED rear light is split into three tiles of six segments each, enabling Audi designers and developers to create different light designs and signatures so that a Q5 customer can choose from three rear light signatures, for a specific design for coming and leaving home. The full spectrum of the OLED rear lights is rounded off by dynamic turn indicators. In short the OLED rear lights have a range of animated patterns that activate based on the use case.

Inside, the Q5 continues its ability to convey that feeling of expanse and lightness, but this isn't an illusion as the body has been lengthened, lightened, and made more aerodynamic, the latter making for an exceptionally quiet interior. There are three interior option packages — base, design selection and S line. All benefit from the move to the new free-standing MMI touch display with acoustic feedback. This is the first time that the Q5 comes equipped with touch interface, allowing for an improved user experience on the standard central 10.1-inch touch display. The seamless smartphone connectivity integrations — Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — is improved due to MMI now having ten times the computing power of its predecessor.

Driving all four wheels is quattro all-wheel drive making the Q5 a well-balanced sport utility vehicle, being sporty, comfortable and efficient due to the ability to switch to any of these several modes via the Drive Select system. Powering the Q5 is 252bhp 2.0 TFSI Petrol Engine and a responsive eight-speed Tip-Tronic transmission. There are three suspension types available — sports, standard or adaptive air — alongside dynamic steering. Eighteen-inch wheels are standard, but Audi and Audi Sport also offer further 19- and 20-inch wheel designs.

The updated Q5 also comes with a comprehensive set of assistance systems. The Audi pre-sense system comes as standard, and helps avoid collisions with road users in front of the vehicle or mitigate their consequences. For comfort, Audi has added a host of new features such as ambient lighting, wireless charging and electric steering wheel adjustment for utmost convenience.

The Audi Q5 is now available for pre-order at Audi Jamaica and will be on the showroom floor in March.